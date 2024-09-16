To celebrate the Las Vegas Raiders first home game on Sept. 22, Pinkbox Doughnuts will again offer its full line up of Raiders-inspired treats at all Raiders games at the Pinkbox Doughnut Kiosk in Section 128 at Allegiant Stadium and at Pinkbox Doughnuts locations every day. The lineup includes:
Available at all Pinkbox Doughnuts shops and at Allegiant Stadium:
- The Raider – Chocolate cake topped with cookies n cream buttercream, covered with silver icing, candy décor, a pirate patch and official RAIDERS flag
- Raiders Football – White frosted raised football shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with RAIDERS football décor
- Raiders PEE-WEEZ – Glazed chocolate cake PEE-WEEZ topped with black and silver sprinkles
Available via online pre-order and at Allegiant Stadium only:
- Raider Nation – Silver frosted raised ring topped with RAIDERS décor, black and silver sprinkles, and a collectible mini helmet
- Raiders Baby – White frosted raised shell topped with official RAIDERS logo décor