To celebrate the Las Vegas Raiders first home game on Sept. 22, Pinkbox Doughnuts will again offer its full line up of Raiders-inspired treats at all Raiders games at the Pinkbox Doughnut Kiosk in Section 128 at Allegiant Stadium and at Pinkbox Doughnuts locations every day. The lineup includes:

Available at all Pinkbox Doughnuts shops and at Allegiant Stadium:

  • The Raider – Chocolate cake topped with cookies n cream buttercream, covered with silver icing, candy décor, a pirate patch and official RAIDERS flag
  • Raiders Football – White frosted raised football shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with RAIDERS football décor
  • Raiders PEE-WEEZ – Glazed chocolate cake PEE-WEEZ topped with black and silver sprinkles

Available via online pre-order and at Allegiant Stadium only:

  • Raider Nation – Silver frosted raised ring topped with RAIDERS décor, black and silver sprinkles, and a collectible mini helmet
  • Raiders Baby – White frosted raised shell topped with official RAIDERS logo décor
