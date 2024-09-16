To celebrate the Las Vegas Raiders first home game on Sept. 22, Pinkbox Doughnuts will again offer its full line up of Raiders-inspired treats at all Raiders games at the Pinkbox Doughnut Kiosk in Section 128 at Allegiant Stadium and at Pinkbox Doughnuts locations every day. The lineup includes:

Available at all Pinkbox Doughnuts shops and at Allegiant Stadium:

The Raider – Chocolate cake topped with cookies n cream buttercream, covered with silver icing, candy décor, a pirate patch and official RAIDERS flag

Raiders Football – White frosted raised football shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with RAIDERS football décor

– White frosted raised football shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with RAIDERS football décor Raiders PEE-WEEZ – Glazed chocolate cake PEE-WEEZ topped with black and silver sprinkles

Available via online pre-order and at Allegiant Stadium only: