Pinkbox Doughnuts will sell a special line up of patriotic-themed doughnuts for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday.
The perfect sweet treat for holiday picnics, pool parties, and barbecues, thespecialty doughnuts are available for pre-orders online now and for in-shop purchase three days only, Friday, May 24 through Memorial Day, Monday, May 26. The menu includes:
- American Pee Weez: Glazed vanilla cake Pee Weez with stars and stripes sprinkles
- American Flag: White frosted bar topped with red, white, and blue flag décor
- Hot Dawg: Glazed bar topped with chocolate buttercream and drizzled with yellow and red frosting
- It’s Ya Birthday: White frosted doughnut filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and party décor
- American Pooh: Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing with stars and stripes sprinkles, and an American Flag
- American Pinky: Vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, covered in pink icing with candy décor, and an American Flag
- American Vegan: Cherry frosted raised vegan shell topped with white whip and stars and stripes sprinkles