Pinkbox Doughnuts Opens First Location Outside of Nevada

Pinkbox Doughnuts, the Las Vegas founded doughnut brand known for its one-of-a-kind menu of 70+ rotating doughnuts, announces the grand opening of its first out-of-state location in St. George, Utah. Pinkbox St. George will begin welcoming customers Saturday, August 13th with the new location showcasing a unique Utah-themed doughnut in addition to its full lineup of tasty treats, its collection of branded merchandise, and its signature, whimsical décor throughout the shop of pink drips on the walls, 3-dimensional sprinkles, and pink floor stripes. The 2,700 square foot St. George location includes a drive-thru and a patio, complete with a doughnut table and oversized Instagram-able pink doughnut statue with sprinkles in front.

To commemorate the new location, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 13th, Pinkbox will be hosting a festival-style opening that is sure to be the event of the summer, complete with games and activities the entire family can enjoy. Doughnut lovers and locals alike can look forward to a collectable grand opening t-shirt giveaway, live performances from St. George Children’s Musical Theater, a face painter, balloon artist, an appearance from the brand’s resident mascot, Pinky, and much more. The ambitious doughnut lovers can enter in the live doughnut eating contest to win the prestigious clout of top doughnut eater in St. George, along with a Pinkbox gift card and cool merch. During the event, if a lucky guest bites into a pink ticket while noshing on a doughnut, they will win a year supply of Pinkbox doughnuts. May the odds be ever in your favor!

"We have had our sights on expanding outside of Nevada for some time,” says Judith Siegel, owner of Pinkbox Doughnuts. “Since we’re a family-run company, St. George’s tight-knit community had just what we were looking for. We can’t wait for our new friends and neighbors to experience Pinkbox Doughnuts and for all of the smiles we will bring to the St. George community.”

NAME THE UTAH DOUGHNUT CONTEST

To commemorate Pinkbox’s arrival to St. George, a specialty-themed Utah doughnut will be created in its honor. The unique doughnut is inspired by a Utah favorite treat, Lime Jell-O Salad, and will be a lime Jell-O frosted carrot cake doughnut topped with whip, walnuts, mini marshmallows, and pineapple drizzle.

Pinkbox is seeking the community’s help in naming the new, exclusive doughnut. Fans can submit their name suggestions on Pinkbox’s website. The contest will launch Wednesday, July 27th with a winner chosen on Monday, August 1st, who will receive a year of free doughnuts.

70 FLAVORS AND COUNTING

Guests can enjoy OG classics including favorites like the old-fashioned glazed doughnuts, a Fancy Pancy lineup with over-the-top options like Love My PB&J and The Big Samoan, along with unique offerings like the DoughCro (doughnuts made with a light and flaky croissant dough) and the Pooh and Pinky, (Pinkbox’s dynamic duo of decorated chocolate and vanilla cakes). The shop also features an incredible coffee program with everything from lattes to nitro cold brews that can be upgraded Pinky Style, topped with a pink velvet Pee Wee doughnut and pink whipped cream.