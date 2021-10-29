Pinkbox Doughnuts Opens Seventh Store in Primm, Nevada

The highly anticipated seventh location of Pinkbox Doughnuts celebrated its grand opening in Primm, Nevada, on Saturday, October 23. The Official Doughnut Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders offers guests traveling between California and Nevada a perfect pit stop to refuel with the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s “Best of Las Vegas” award winning “Best Doughnuts.”

Located in Primm Center, the new Pinkbox Doughnuts location offers a convenient option for travelers looking to satisfy their sweet tooths. All 70+ flavors from the rotating, one-of-a-kind menu are available for guests to order in store. The menu features doughnut shop classics like apple fritters and old-fashioned doughnuts; over-the-top creations such as the Unicorn, Pooh and PINKY; DoughCro, which are doughnuts made with a light and flaky croissant dough; Pinkbox’s lineup of official Raiders themed doughnuts; as well as Pinkbox’s Doughnut of the Month and limited time holiday offerings.

In addition to the new Primm store, there are currently four Pinkbox locations in Las Vegas that are open 24 hours daily as well as a pop-up Pinkbox kiosk at Siegel’s Bagelmania and a kiosk at Allegiant Stadium. Pinkbox will continue its expansion with more locations slated to open this year and in 2022.