    Pinkbox Doughnuts Plans Special Offerings For Month of July

    Industry News | June 21, 2021
    Pinbox July menu items
    Pinbox Doughnuts
    To celebrate Independence Day, Pinkbox Doughnuts will introduce a collection of patriotic treats perfect for bringing to a 4th of July BBQ.

    Pinkbox Doughnuts is planning a variety offers for July. 

    4th of July

    To celebrate Independence Day, Pinkbox Doughnuts will introduce a collection of patriotic treats perfect for bringing to a 4th of July BBQ. In addition to red, white, and blue creations, the collection also features a couple summery designs that will delight customers of all ages. The all-American lineup is available from Thursday, July 1 through Sunday, July 4 and includes:

    • Hot Dawg – Glazed raised bar topped with chocolate buttercream and drizzled with yellow and red frosting
    • Watermelon – Pink frosted pink velvet cake topped with watermelon décor and green sprinkles
    • American Sprinkle – Blue frosted vanilla cake topped with stars and stripes sprinkles
    • American Tie-Dye – Red, white and blue marble frosted raised ring
    • American Flag Bar – White frosted raised bar topped with American flag décor
    • American Pooh – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate mousse, covered with chocolate frosting, and finished with candy décor and stars and stripes sprinkles
    • American Vegan – Chocolate frosted vegan shell filled with strawberry rhubarb filling and topped with red, white, and blue frosting décor
    • It’s Ya Birthday – White frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake filling topped with blonde Oreo and party décor
    • American PEE-WEEZ – Glazed chocolate cake PEE-WEEZ topped with stars and stripes sprinkles

    Doughnut of the Month – Brownie Points

    Chocolate lovers will rejoice when they try July’s Doughnut of the Month from Pinkbox Doughnuts. The Brownie Points features a raised shell filled with decadent brownie batter, a dusting of powdered sugar, and is topped with a brownie batter rosette.

    Basketball Championship – Baller Doughnut

    Throughout the month of July, basketball teams will duke it out in the annual championship series. Basketball fans can show their love of the sport by enjoying a limited time Baller doughnut from Pinkbox Doughnuts. The orange frosted raised shell is filled with chocolate whip and topped with basketball décor.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

    read more