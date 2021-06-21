Pinkbox Doughnuts Plans Special Offerings For Month of July

Pinkbox Doughnuts is planning a variety offers for July.

4th of July

To celebrate Independence Day, Pinkbox Doughnuts will introduce a collection of patriotic treats perfect for bringing to a 4th of July BBQ. In addition to red, white, and blue creations, the collection also features a couple summery designs that will delight customers of all ages. The all-American lineup is available from Thursday, July 1 through Sunday, July 4 and includes:

Hot Dawg – Glazed raised bar topped with chocolate buttercream and drizzled with yellow and red frosting

Watermelon – Pink frosted pink velvet cake topped with watermelon décor and green sprinkles

American Sprinkle – Blue frosted vanilla cake topped with stars and stripes sprinkles

American Tie-Dye – Red, white and blue marble frosted raised ring

American Flag Bar – White frosted raised bar topped with American flag décor

American Pooh – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate mousse, covered with chocolate frosting, and finished with candy décor and stars and stripes sprinkles

American Vegan – Chocolate frosted vegan shell filled with strawberry rhubarb filling and topped with red, white, and blue frosting décor

It’s Ya Birthday – White frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake filling topped with blonde Oreo and party décor

American PEE-WEEZ – Glazed chocolate cake PEE-WEEZ topped with stars and stripes sprinkles

Doughnut of the Month – Brownie Points

Chocolate lovers will rejoice when they try July’s Doughnut of the Month from Pinkbox Doughnuts. The Brownie Points features a raised shell filled with decadent brownie batter, a dusting of powdered sugar, and is topped with a brownie batter rosette.

Basketball Championship – Baller Doughnut

Throughout the month of July, basketball teams will duke it out in the annual championship series. Basketball fans can show their love of the sport by enjoying a limited time Baller doughnut from Pinkbox Doughnuts. The orange frosted raised shell is filled with chocolate whip and topped with basketball décor.