Pinkbox Doughnuts Releases Easter Lineup

Celebrate the turn of the season at Pinkbox Doughnuts and Siegel’s Baglemania with lineups of creations and Passover offerings.

Pinkbox Doughnuts

Easter: April 17

No bunny will be able to resist these delectable springtime treats! Guests can pre-order the tasty line up from March 26 – April 1 and will be available to purchase instore and online from April 2 – 17:

Stuffed Egg – Pastel frosted shell filled with strawberry whip and topped with Easter sprinkles and Easter egg décor

Spring PEEPS – Pastel frosted raised ring topped with Easter sprinkles and a marshmallow PEEPS

Little Bunny – White frosted raised bunny shaped doughnut topped with bunny décor

Bunny Tail – White frosted pink velvet cake topped with marshmallows and coconut with bunny tail décor

Easter Basket – Green frosted vanilla cake topped with green coconut, a sour straw and jellybean décor

Bunny Pooh – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, coved with chocolate icing with bunny décor and pretzel sticks

Easter PEE-WEEZ – Glazed vanilla cake with Easter sprinkles

Vegan Easter – Chocolate frosted vegan raised shell filled with chocolate vegan buttercream and topped with Easter sprinkles

Pastel DoughCro – Pastel pink frosted DoughCro

Easter Diva – Chocolate frosted glazed chocolate cake topped with Easter sprinkles

It’s Ya Birthday – White frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip, topped with a blonde Oreo and party décor

Doughnut of the Month

All aboard the Pineapple Express for April’s Doughnut of the Month! This mighty fine doughnut features a glazed pineapple cake rolled in toasted coconut and topped with pineapple cheesecake, whip cream and a cherry.

Siegel’s Bagelmania

Passover: April 15 – 23

During the duration of Passover, taking place from April 15 – 23, drop into the deli at Bagelmania for some delightful treats like a Star of David Cookie, Blue & White Cookie, Macaroons, Chocolate Macaroons, and a Flourless Chocolate Cake! Catering platters will also be available for individual ($28.95) and large format ($295.95) celebrations serving up traditional must-have dishes like Chopped Liver with red onion, Gefilte Fish with beet horseradish, ½ Roasted Chicken with Matzo stuffing, Tender Brisket with house made gravy, Potato Latkes with cherry applesauce, Roasted Potatoes with caramelized onions, House Made Green Beans and Carrot Tzimmes.