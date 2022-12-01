Pinkbox Doughnuts Releases Holiday Lineups

SWEET. FESTIVE. TREATS. Three words when thinking about the Pinkbox Doughnuts holiday lineups!

The Las Vegas-born brand is ready to spread smiles and holiday cheer with their specialty additions for Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year’s! These delicious creations draw inspiration from sweet traditions for everyone to enjoy at the table.

Hanukkah

Throughout the eight days of Hanukkah, desserts are a time-honored tradition to close out the evening. Pinkbox Doughnuts has you covered with decorated treats will be available at all locations, today – December 26:

Star of David – White frosted raised Star of David topped with blue sprinkles

Hanukkah Jellies – Powdered sugar raised shell filled with homemade raspberry jelly

Hanukkah Ring – White frosted vanilla cake topped with Hanukkah sprinkles

Hanukkah Pee Weez – Glazed vanilla cake Pee Weez with Hanukkah sprinkles

Christmas

Tell Santa there’s no need to sneak down the chimney for something sweet, drop into Pinkbox Doughnuts for some treats! These festive creations will be available at all locations, today – December 26:

Christmas Ring – Chocolate frosted raised ring topped with holiday sprinkles

Santa Face – White frosted raised shell topped with Santa décor

Santa Belt – Red frosted croissant doughnut topped with Santa belt décor

Grinch – Green frosted raised shell filled with chocolate whip and topped with Grinch décor

Gingy – Maple frosted raised gingerbread man topped with gingerbread man décor

Reindeer Pooh – Glazed vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream and covered in maple icing with reindeer décor

Snowman Pooh – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with white icing and dressed like a snowman

Pretty in Pink – Glazed pink velvet cake topped with a cream cheese buttercream wreath and holiday sprinkles

Holiday Vegan – Glazed vegan shell rolled in Oreo and topped with holiday sprinkles

Holiday Pee Weez – Glazed chocolate cake Pee Weez with holiday sprinkles

It’s Ya Birthday – White frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and party décor

New Year’s

Let the countdown begin for Pinkbox’s timeless treats! These exciting additions will be available at all locations from December 27 – January 2:

New Year’s Bar – Maple frosted raised bar filled with white whip and topped with 2023 décor and New Year’s sprinkles

New Year’s Pee Weez – Glazed vanilla cake Pee Weez with New Year’s sprinkles

New Year’s DoughCro – White frosted croissant doughnut topped with cookies n cream buttercream and New Year’s sprinkles

New Year’s Diva – White frosted glazed chocolate cake topped with New Year’s sprinkles

New Year’s Clock – White frosted raised shell filled with confetti whip and topped with clock décor

New Year’s Vegan – Chocolate frosted vegan shell filled with housemade cherry filling and topped with 2023 décor and New Year’s sprinkles

Pooh – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing, candy décor and dressed in a tuxedo with New Year’s décor

Pinky – Glazed vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, covered in pink icing with candy décor and New Year’s décor

The Raider – Chocolate cake topped with cookies n cream buttercream, covered in silver icing with candy décor, a pirate patch, an official raiders flag and New Year’s décor

Veegee – Vegan glazed carrot cake with vanilla vegan buttercream and orange frosting with New Year’s décor

Doughnut of the Month

The ever-so delicious DoughCro receives a holiday-inspired twist for Pinkbox’s Doughnut of the Month – The Candy Cane Face DoughCro. The croissant doughnut is rolled in powdered sugar, topped with candy cane whip, a candy cane and sprinkled with candy cane.