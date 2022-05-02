Pinkbox Doughnuts Releases May Lineup

Pinkbox Doughnuts announced its doughnut lineups for the month of May.
Doughnut of the Month – Sup Shorty
Show the shorty in your life how sweet you are with this delightful Doughnut of the Month! The berry delicious treat features a glazed raised shell stuffed with fresh glazed strawberries and cream.
Care Bear of the Month – Cheer Bear
Spread some cheer w with the Care Bears monthly special addition, Cheer Bear. The fun-tatic doughnut is a pink frosted raised bear topped with Cheer Bear décor. Also available is the Care Bears Bar, a pink frosted raised bar topped with sour gummy bears. These nostalgic treats are part of the newly announced partnership between Pinkbox and Care Bears, with more special friends to come.
May the 4th Be With You
Lead with the force and drop into Pinkbox you will! These doughnuts are truly out-of-this-world and will be available in-store until Wednesday, May 4:
- Galaxy Pee Weez– Glazed vanilla cake with May the 4th sprinkles
- Galaxy Ring – Galaxy tie dye frosted glazed chocolate cake
- Jedi’s Ring – White frosted raised ring topped with May the 4th sprinkles
- Minty I Am – Chocolate cake topped with mint buttercream, covered in mint icing with candy décor and Oreo ears
- Princess Leia – White frosted raised shell with Princess Leia décor and Oreo
- Vegan Space – Chocolate frosted raised vegan shell filled with raspberry jam and topped with May the 4th sprinkles
- What’s an Ewok? – Maple frosted vanilla cake topped with white and chocolate sprinkles, Ewok décor and Nilla wafers
- The Wookie – Maple frosted raised bar topped with chocolate buttercream and Wookie décor
Mother’s Day
If you’re really looking to showcase your love and appreciation this Mother’s Day, ditch the flowers and celebrate the mother-figure in your life with something sweeter! Guests can pre-order now through Wednesday, May 4 and purchase these delightful treats in-store starting Thursday, May 5 through Sunday, May 8:
- Love Mom – Hot pink frosted MOM topped with black and white drizzle and a heart-shaped doughnut filled with chocolate whip and love décor
- Love You Berry Much – Red frosted raised heart shell filled with strawberry rhubarb and topped with strawberry décor
- Pink Heart – Hot pink frosted raised heart filled with chocolate whip and topped with “love” décor
- So Much Love – Glazed pink velvet cake topped with cream cheese buttercream, pink velvet cake Pee Weez, and a hot pink heart
- Hot Momma – White frosted raised shell filled with chocolate whip and topped with “Hot Momma” décor
- Momma’s Ring – Pink frosted raised ring topped with Mother’s Day sprinkles
- Diva Mom – Chocolate frosted glazed chocolate cake topped with Mother’s Day sprinkles
- Mom’s Pinky – Vanilla cake topped with pink buttercream, covered in pink icing with candy décor and a red rosette
- Mom’s Pee Weez – Glazed vanilla cake Pee Weez with Mother’s Day sprinkles
- Vegan Mom – Pink frosted vegan shell filled with strawberry rhubarb and topped with a pink rosette
- It’s Ya Birthday – White frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and party décor