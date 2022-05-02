Pinkbox Doughnuts Releases May Lineup

Pinkbox Doughnuts announced its doughnut lineups for the month of May.

Doughnut of the Month – Sup Shorty

Show the shorty in your life how sweet you are with this delightful Doughnut of the Month! The berry delicious treat features a glazed raised shell stuffed with fresh glazed strawberries and cream.

Care Bear of the Month – Cheer Bear

Spread some cheer w with the Care Bears monthly special addition, Cheer Bear. The fun-tatic doughnut is a pink frosted raised bear topped with Cheer Bear décor. Also available is the Care Bears Bar, a pink frosted raised bar topped with sour gummy bears. These nostalgic treats are part of the newly announced partnership between Pinkbox and Care Bears, with more special friends to come.

May the 4th Be With You

Lead with the force and drop into Pinkbox you will! These doughnuts are truly out-of-this-world and will be available in-store until Wednesday, May 4:

Galaxy Pee Weez – Glazed vanilla cake with May the 4th sprinkles

Galaxy Ring – Galaxy tie dye frosted glazed chocolate cake

Jedi’s Ring – White frosted raised ring topped with May the 4th sprinkles

Minty I Am – Chocolate cake topped with mint buttercream, covered in mint icing with candy décor and Oreo ears

Princess Leia – White frosted raised shell with Princess Leia décor and Oreo

Vegan Space – Chocolate frosted raised vegan shell filled with raspberry jam and topped with May the 4th sprinkles

What’s an Ewok? – Maple frosted vanilla cake topped with white and chocolate sprinkles, Ewok décor and Nilla wafers

The Wookie – Maple frosted raised bar topped with chocolate buttercream and Wookie décor

Mother’s Day

If you’re really looking to showcase your love and appreciation this Mother’s Day, ditch the flowers and celebrate the mother-figure in your life with something sweeter! Guests can pre-order now through Wednesday, May 4 and purchase these delightful treats in-store starting Thursday, May 5 through Sunday, May 8: