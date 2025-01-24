Known for pushing boundaries with its artistic designs and creative flavors for its line of 70-plus doughnuts, Pinkbox Doughnuts is now debuting its own caffeinated energy drink that packs a punch and is packaged in vibrant, eye-catching cans featuring Pinkbox Doughnuts signature frosting drip designs.

The new Pinkbox Doughnuts Energy Drink comes in regular and sugar-free options that each offer their own unique look and taste. The 12-ounce can for the regular variety showcases a vibrant mix of blue and pink, while the sugar-free can turns heads with a striking yellow and pink combo.

As for taste, the regular Pinkbox Doughnuts Energy Drink offers a sweet boost of energy with a tangy, citrus taste. Its carbonation adds a crisp, fizzy quality that enhances its flavor to wake up the taste buds. The sugar-free version offers a more subtle citrus flavor with a light finish for a smooth and refreshing taste.

“Whether you’re looking for a sweet energy boost or a sugar-free alternative, these drinks are here to fuel your day, Pinkbox style,” said Judith Perez Siegel, executive vice president of Pinkbox Doughnuts. “We are debuting these new energy drinks as a refreshing beverage option that complements our delicious doughnuts and will give our customers the boost they may need to power through their day.”

The new Pinkbox Doughnuts Energy Drink will be available for purchase at all existing and future Pinkbox Doughnuts shops.