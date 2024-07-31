August welcomes the start of school and pre-season football, and Pinkbox Doughnuts is ready to celebrate with their new school-themed and Las Vegas Raiders specialty doughnuts.

With the first day of school for most students in the Las Vegas valley coming up on Monday, August 12, Pinkbox Doughnuts is offering two limited-edition doughnuts as treats for students, parents, and teachers alike.

#1 Teacher: a red frosted raised shell filled with apple pie filling and topped with apple décor and a pretzel stick

The school-inspired doughnuts will be available in shops and online only for the first week of school, Monday, Aug. 12 through Friday, Aug. 16.

To celebrate the start of the football season, Pinkbox Doughnuts will again offer its full line up of Raiders-inspired treats at all Raiders games at the Pinkbox Doughnut Kiosk in Section 128 at Allegiant Stadium and at all Pinkbox Doughnuts locations every day. The lineup includes:

Available at all Pinkbox Doughnuts shops and at Allegiant Stadium:

The Raider – Chocolate cake topped with cookies n cream buttercream, covered with silver icing, candy décor, a pirate patch and official RAIDERS flag

– White frosted raised football shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with RAIDERS football décor Raiders PEE-WEEZ – Glazed chocolate cake PEE-WEEZ topped with black and silver sprinkles

Available via online pre-order and at Allegiant Stadium only:

Raider Nation – Silver frosted raised ring topped with RAIDERS décor, black and silver sprinkles, and a collectible mini helmet

Committed to continually creating new recipes and flavors, Pinkbox Doughnuts will debut “My Butterscotch” as the doughnut of the month for August. The new doughnut consists of a caramel praline whip filled shell topped with butterscotch icing, whipped cream, praline bits, white chocolate chip and caramel drizzle.