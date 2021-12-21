Pinkbox Doughnuts Relocates Store, Showcases Upgrades

The highly-anticipated new and improved Eastern location of Pinkbox Doughnuts opened its doors and drive-thru to guests for the first time on Saturday, December 18. The “Best Doughnuts” winner from the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s “Best of Las Vegas” Awards also debuted its new Pinkbox Perks loyalty program and celebrated the opening with a lively block party.

Located on Eastern Ave. and Horizon Ridge Parkway at 10510 S. Eastern Ave, the new drive-thru location celebrated its long-awaited opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony that featured appearances by Henderson mayor Debra March, council woman Michelle Romero, and Latin Chamber of Commerce president Peter Guzman. Following the ribbon cutting, a festive, indoor-outdoor block party took place, featuring a variety of family-friendly activities, perfect for the entire neighborhood. In addition to live music from Mix 94.1 and DJ Nudia, guests enjoyed appearances by the store’s playful mascot, PINKY, airbrush tattoos, balloon twisters, free, limited-edition T-shirts for the first 100 people, and more.

As part of the celebration, Pinkbox gave its fans a chance to win a gift card by participating in a doughnut eating contest. Emceed by “Heavy D,” the first-ever kids contest featured five competitors who enjoyed PEE-WEEZ with the winner taking home a $25 gift card and Pinkbox merch, while the adult competition had seven fans enjoying full size treats with the winner earning a $250 gift card. Outside of the competition, three lucky attendees were also gifted free doughnuts for a year after biting into a special doughnut with a lucky pink ticket.

“Our favorite part of opening a new Pinkbox store is the grand opening celebration and seeing the customers and surrounding community come out to celebrate with us,” says Judith Siegel, owner of Pinkbox Doughnuts. “The relocation of our Eastern location allows us even more space to create our award-winning doughnuts, the second drive-thru for convenience and more ways for us to spread smiles with every doughnut we serve.”

For customers who couldn’t make it to the event, the store is now open 24 hours daily to satisfy cravings any time of day. Embracing Pinkbox’s same whimsical design and pink exterior—with more magic and sprinkles than ever before—the new location takes the Pinkbox experience to new levels, featuring décor as vibrant as the flavors, with pink tiled ceilings, pink striped floors, and walls adorned with icing drips. The exterior features Pinkbox’s signature pink as well as 3D sprinkles, making the shop as fanciful and fun as the doughnuts it serves.

All 70+ flavors from the rotating, one-of-a-kind menu are available for guests to order in-store and via the drive-thru. The menu features doughnut shop classics like apple fritters and old-fashioned doughnuts; over-the-top creations such as the Unicorn, Pooh and PINKY; DoughCro, a doughnut made with a light and flaky croissant dough; Pinkbox’s lineup of exclusive Raiders doughnuts; and other favorites, including the featured doughnut of the month like December’s The Candy Cane.

In addition to celebrating the opening of the relocated Eastern store, Pinkbox launched the Pinkbox Perks loyalty program. The new program rewards users for enjoying doughnuts by awarding three points for every dollar spent, with 400 points equaling $10 Pinkbox Dough. Customers can sign up through the Pinkbox Perks app, which earns them 30 points just for signing up, and can earn an additional 30 points for anyone they refer to the loyalty program. Perk holders will also receive a celebratory Its Ya Birthday doughnut on their birthday. Points can be earned and redeemed at participating Pinkbox locations.

There are currently seven Pinkbox Doughnuts locations in Las Vegas, including a kiosk at Siegel’s Bagelmania and a kiosk at Allegiant Stadium. Select Pinkbox locations are open 24 hours daily. Pinkbox will continue its expansion with more locations slated to open in 2022.