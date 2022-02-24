Pinkbox Doughnuts Reveals Doughnut Lineup for March

Pinkbox Doughnuts released its lineup for March.

St. Patrick’s Day:

Pinkbox’s lucky lineup of delectable creations is ready to bring smiles, sprinkles, and rainbows. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with festive treats that are sweeter than a pot of gold. They will be available to purchase from March 1-17:

Clover – Green frosted raised clover topped with clover décor

Pot O’ Gold – Blue frosted raised ring topped with gold sugar and a sour rainbow candy belt

Minty – Glazed chocolate cake and mint buttercream covered in mint green frosting, candy décor, and an Irish flag

Irish Unicorn – White frosted pink velvet cake topped with unicorn and St. Patrick’s décor

Irish Diva – Chocolate frosted glazed chocolate cake topped with St. Patrick’s sprinkles

Leprechaun Ring – Glazed raised green ring

Lucky Blackjack – Chocolate frosted raised shell filled with mint cookies and cream whip and topped with Oreo crumble and green drizzle

Lucky Ring – Green frosted raised ring topped with St. Patrick’s sprinkles

Lucky Charms Bar – Green frosted raised bar topped with Lucky Charms

Lucky Vegan – Chocolate frosted vegan raised shell, filled with mint vegan buttercream and topped with St. Patrick’s sprinkles

It’s Ya Birthday – White frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip, topped with a blonde Oreo and party décor

St. Patrick’s PEE-WEEZ – Glazed vanilla cake bites with St. Patrick’s sprinkles

Doughnut of the Month – Green Machine

Pinkbox’s Doughnut of the Month is the perfect treat for pistachio lovers. The Green Machine features a pistachio cake doughnut topped with pistachio buttercream and sprinkled with pistachio cake crumble.

WHERE: Available at all locations across the Las Vegas valley and Primm