Pinkbox Doughnuts Reveals Doughnut Lineup for March

    Industry News | February 24, 2022
    They're available at all locations across the Las Vegas valley and Primm.

    Pinkbox Doughnuts released its lineup for March. 

    St. Patrick’s Day:

    Pinkbox’s lucky lineup of delectable creations is ready to bring smiles, sprinkles, and rainbows. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with festive treats that are sweeter than a pot of gold. They will be available to purchase from March 1-17: 

    • Clover – Green frosted raised clover topped with clover décor
    • Pot O’ Gold – Blue frosted raised ring topped with gold sugar and a sour rainbow candy belt
    • Minty – Glazed chocolate cake and mint buttercream covered in mint green frosting, candy décor, and an Irish flag
    • Irish Unicorn – White frosted pink velvet cake topped with unicorn and St. Patrick’s décor
    • Irish Diva – Chocolate frosted glazed chocolate cake topped with St. Patrick’s sprinkles
    • Leprechaun Ring – Glazed raised green ring
    • Lucky Blackjack – Chocolate frosted raised shell filled with mint cookies and cream whip and topped with Oreo crumble and green drizzle 
    • Lucky Ring – Green frosted raised ring topped with St. Patrick’s sprinkles
    • Lucky Charms Bar – Green frosted raised bar topped with Lucky Charms 
    • Lucky Vegan – Chocolate frosted vegan raised shell, filled with mint vegan buttercream and topped with St. Patrick’s sprinkles
    • It’s Ya Birthday  White frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip, topped with a blonde Oreo and party décor
    • St. Patrick’s PEE-WEEZ – Glazed vanilla cake bites with St. Patrick’s sprinkles 

     

    Doughnut of the Month – Green Machine

    Pinkbox’s Doughnut of the Month is the perfect treat for pistachio lovers. The Green Machine features a pistachio cake doughnut topped with pistachio buttercream and sprinkled with pistachio cake crumble.

    WHERE: Available at all locations across the Las Vegas valley and Primm

