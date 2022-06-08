Pinkbox Doughnuts Reveals Father's Day Lineup

As we get into the swing of summer, let Pinkbox Doughnuts be the cherry on top to any and every fun-filled happening in June.
Doughnut of the Month: Hey Cherry!
Celebrate the peak of cherry season with this mouthwatering doughnut of the month, Hey Cherry – a cherry frosted chocolate cake with a chocolate frosted bottom and topped with cherry whip, chocolate drizzle and chocolate chips.
Care Bear of the Month: Grumpy Bear
This Care Bear of the month is not too happy about the upcoming 100+ degree weather either so here to debut his stormy raincloud badge is Grumpy Bear – a blue frosted raised bear topped with Grumpy Bear décor. The grumbling treat is only available Fridays- Sundays.
Father’s Day Lineup:
Show how much you love and appreciate your dad’s sweet style with these Father’s Day treats, available for pre-order from Thursday, June 9 to Wednesday, June 15 and in-store pickup from Thursday, June 16 to Sunday, June 19:
- #1 Dad – White frosted glazed chocolate cake topped with #1 Dad décor and Father’s Day sprinkles
- Super Dad – Blue frosted raised bar topped with “Super Dad” décor
- Business Dad – Blue frosted raised bar topped with black and tallow tie décor
- Sports Dad – Sports frosted raised “DAD” letters in football, baseball, and basketball décor
- Golf Dad – Green frosted raised shell filled with white whip and topped with a flag, graham cracker crumble, and white frosting golf ball
- Vegan Dad – Chocolate frosted raised vegan shell filled with chocolate vegan buttercream and topped with “Love U Pops" décor
- Papa’s Ring – Blue frosted vanilla cake topped with Father’s Day sprinkles
- Dad’s Pee Weez – Glazed vanilla cake with Father’s Day sprinkles
- Gentleman Pooh – chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, chocolate icing, candy décor and a frosting bow tie
- It’s Ya Birthday – White frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and party décor