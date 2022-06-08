Pinkbox Doughnuts Reveals Father's Day Lineup

As we get into the swing of summer, let Pinkbox Doughnuts be the cherry on top to any and every fun-filled happening in June.

Doughnut of the Month: Hey Cherry!

Celebrate the peak of cherry season with this mouthwatering doughnut of the month, Hey Cherry – a cherry frosted chocolate cake with a chocolate frosted bottom and topped with cherry whip, chocolate drizzle and chocolate chips.

Care Bear of the Month: Grumpy Bear

This Care Bear of the month is not too happy about the upcoming 100+ degree weather either so here to debut his stormy raincloud badge is Grumpy Bear – a blue frosted raised bear topped with Grumpy Bear décor. The grumbling treat is only available Fridays- Sundays.

Father’s Day Lineup:

Show how much you love and appreciate your dad’s sweet style with these Father’s Day treats, available for pre-order from Thursday, June 9 to Wednesday, June 15 and in-store pickup from Thursday, June 16 to Sunday, June 19: