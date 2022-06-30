Pinkbox Doughnuts Reveals Fourth of July Treats

Pinkbox Doughnuts is ready to kick off the month of July with some mouthwatering features and a special Independence Day lineup to toast to red, white, and blue. Check out the sweet and festive treats below.

Fourth of July

Roll out the grill and raise those sparklers to the sky. This delicious collection of patriotic treats is sure to light up the celebration and will only be available Fourth of July weekend.

Hot Dawg – Glazed raised bar topped with chocolate buttercream and drizzled with yellow and red frosting

Watermelon – Pink frosted pink velvet cake topped with watermelon décor and sprinkles

American Flag – White frosted raised bar filled with white whip and topped with American flag décor

American Diva – White frosted glazed chocolate cake topped with stars and stripes sprinkles

American Sprinkle – Blue frosted vanilla cake topped with stars and stripes sprinkles

American Tie Dye – Red, white, and blue marble frosted raised ring

American Vegan – Chocolate frosted raised vegan shell topped with a chocolate vegan buttercream rosette and stars and stripes sprinkles

American Pee Weez – Glazed vanilla cake with stars and stripes sprinkles

American Pooh – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing, stars and stripes sprinkles and an American flag

Patriotic Swirl – Blue frosted raised shell filled with white cheesecake and topped with a red swirl

It’s Ya Birthday – White frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde oreo and party décor

Doughnut of the Month

This Doughnut of the Month will have guests go b-a-n-a-n-a-s! The Funky Monkey is a glazed banana cake topped with banana buttercream, caramel, a brûlée banana, and sprinkled with sea salt.

Care Bear of the Month

Pinkbox is always spreading happiness and cheer throughout the valley. They are excited to add a little luck into the mix with a special Care Bears feature; Good Luck Bear! This charming treat is a green frosted raised bear topped with Good Luck Bear décor that will be available throughout the month, Friday-Sunday only.