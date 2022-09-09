Pinkbox Doughnuts Rolls Out Football-Inspired Treats

Football season is officially here and there’s no better way to root for the Las Vegas Raiders (or revel in game day snacks) than with a scrumptious lineup from Pinkbox Doughnuts.
As the official doughnut partner for the Raiders, guests can enjoy the themed lineup at Allegiant Stadium or stop by any Pinkbox location on game days to score a touchdown with signature favorites including:
- Raider Nation – Silver frosted raised ring topped with RAIDERS writing, black and silver sprinkles, and a collectible mini helmet
- Raiders Football – Silver frosted raised football shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with RAIDERS writing and football décor
- Raiders Baby – White frosted raised shell topped with official RAIDERS logo décor
- The Raider – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate mousse, covered with silver icing, candy décor, a pirate patch and official RAIDERS flag
- 50 Yard Line – Green frosted raised bar topped with nonpareils and 50-yard line décor
- Raiders PEE-WEEZ – Glazed chocolate cake PEE-WEEZ topped with black and silver sprinkles
