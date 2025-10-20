Pinkbox Doughnuts rolled out more than a dozen adorably spooky Halloween treats earlier this month in all shops and for purchase online. The doughnuts with a couple new additions as well as all the holiday favorites have become the best-selling Halloween line up ever at Pinkbox Doughnuts.

Perfect for Halloween party desserts or as a delicious way to celebrate the holiday anytime this month, the Halloween doughnut lineup is available through Oct. 31 and includes:

  • Spider Ring: Pink frosted “ube” cake topped with spider web décor and a spider ring
  • The Vampire: Glazed raised doughnut with vampire teeth toy and vampire décor
  • Halloween Mummy: Chocolate frosted raised doughnut filled with cookies n cream whip, topped with Oreo Crumble and mummy décor
  • Chocolate Jack: White frosted raised doughnut filled with chocolate whip and topped with Jack Skellington décor
  • Creepy Crawler: Orange frosted raised doughnut topped with a glazed chocolate Pee Weez and spider décor
  • It’s Ya Birthday: White frosted raised doughnut filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and party décor
  • Frankie Bar: Green frosted raised bar topped with Frankenstein décor
  • Booo: White frosted raised ghost topped with ghost décor
  • Pink People Eater: Vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, covered in pink icing and monster décor
  • Vampire Pooh: Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing, and vampire décor
  • Strawberry Mummy Doughsicle: Strawberry frosted raised bar topped with mummy décor
  • Halloween Ring: Orange frosted vanilla cake topped with Halloween sprinkles
  • Halloween Peeweez: Glazed chocolate cake Pee Weez with Halloween Sprinkles
Fast Casual, Food, Marketing & Promotions, Menu Innovations, News, Pinkbox Doughnuts