Pinkbox Doughnuts rolled out more than a dozen adorably spooky Halloween treats earlier this month in all shops and for purchase online. The doughnuts with a couple new additions as well as all the holiday favorites have become the best-selling Halloween line up ever at Pinkbox Doughnuts.
Perfect for Halloween party desserts or as a delicious way to celebrate the holiday anytime this month, the Halloween doughnut lineup is available through Oct. 31 and includes:
- Spider Ring: Pink frosted “ube” cake topped with spider web décor and a spider ring
- The Vampire: Glazed raised doughnut with vampire teeth toy and vampire décor
- Halloween Mummy: Chocolate frosted raised doughnut filled with cookies n cream whip, topped with Oreo Crumble and mummy décor
- Chocolate Jack: White frosted raised doughnut filled with chocolate whip and topped with Jack Skellington décor
- Creepy Crawler: Orange frosted raised doughnut topped with a glazed chocolate Pee Weez and spider décor
- It’s Ya Birthday: White frosted raised doughnut filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and party décor
- Frankie Bar: Green frosted raised bar topped with Frankenstein décor
- Booo: White frosted raised ghost topped with ghost décor
- Pink People Eater: Vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, covered in pink icing and monster décor
- Vampire Pooh: Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing, and vampire décor
- Strawberry Mummy Doughsicle: Strawberry frosted raised bar topped with mummy décor
- Halloween Ring: Orange frosted vanilla cake topped with Halloween sprinkles
- Halloween Peeweez: Glazed chocolate cake Pee Weez with Halloween Sprinkles