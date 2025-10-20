Pinkbox Doughnuts rolled out more than a dozen adorably spooky Halloween treats earlier this month in all shops and for purchase online. The doughnuts with a couple new additions as well as all the holiday favorites have become the best-selling Halloween line up ever at Pinkbox Doughnuts.

Perfect for Halloween party desserts or as a delicious way to celebrate the holiday anytime this month, the Halloween doughnut lineup is available through Oct. 31 and includes: