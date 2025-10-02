Pinkbox Doughnuts is debuting new limited-edition doughnuts that are inspired by today’s most popular trends and events, including Labubu, Taylor Swift’s new album, and the perennial favorite autumn flavor, pumpkin spice.

Based on its wildly popular Labubu doughnut, Pinkbox Doughnuts is dropping a new version of their widely popular Labubu doughnut named Hope, a raised frosted doughnut topped with blue buttercream and Labubu décor. Like the popular Pop Smart plush toy, this delicious treat will be in high demand as it will be available for one week only, Wednesday, Oct. 1 through Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Also to celebrate the release of Taylor Swift’s new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” Pinkbox Doughnuts has created The Showgirl, a glazed vanilla cake with cotton candy frosting and orange whip rosette. The Showgirl will also be available for one week only, Wednesday, Oct. 1 through Wednesday, Oct. 8.

And with the autumn season officially here, Pinkbox Doughnuts is bringing back its popular Pumpkin Spice menu options. The Pumpkin Spice Latte Doughnut is a moist pumpkin cake topped with pumpkin spice latte buttercream, pralines, and sprinkled with cinnamon. And for coffee lovers, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is back with rich espresso, creamy milk, pumpkin spice flavoring and a drizzle of caramel.

This October, Pinkbox Doughnuts will debut an even chocolatey version of its Dubai Chocolate Doughnut. Dubai Chocolate 2.0 has a hard chocolate bottom, chocolate frosted cake topped with phyllo dough, pistachio cream, and pistachios.

Finally, the doughnut of the month is the Cookie Butter Cup, a chocolate frosted cake doughnut, topped with Oreo crumbs, peanut butter-whip rosette, and Reese’s drizzle.