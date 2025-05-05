Pinkbox Doughnuts has a variety of fun and flavorful doughnuts to show your love for Mom this upcoming Mother’s Day weekend. Available in shops only on Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11, the Mother’s Day menu of doughnuts includes:
- MOM – hot pink frosted “M” shaped doughnut
- XOXO – pink frosted doughnut topped with Mother’s Day sprinkles
- Hi Mom – pink frosted “ube” cake topped with Mother’s Day sprinkles
- Ladybug – red frosted doughnut with ladybug décor
- Sweet Daisy – yellow frosted daisy shaped doughnut topped with daisy décor
- Love Ya– pink frosted heart-shaped doughnut filled topped with love décor
- It’s Ya Birthday – white frosted doughnut filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and Mother’s Day sprinkles
- Hot Mama – white frosted bar topped with “Hot Mama” décor
- Cherry Face DoughCro – cherry frosted croissant doughnut topped with chocolate drizzle
- Mom’s Pinky – vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, covered in pink icing with candy décor, a red rosette, and Happy Mother’s Day décor
- Mom’s Pooh – glazed chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered in chocolate icing, candy and Mother’s Day décor
- Vegan Mom – red frosted vegan doughnut topped with white whip and a dollop of apple pie filling
- Mom’s Pee Weez – glazed pink velvet cake Pee Weez with Mother’s Day sprinkles