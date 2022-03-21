Pinkbox Doughnuts to Sell Doughnuts Inspired by Hip Hop Artist Machine Gun Kelly

To celebrate the announcement of Machine Gun Kelly’s July 15 concert at T-Mobile Arena, as part of his international Mainstream Sellout Tour, Pinkbox Doughnuts and Live Nation Las Vegas have partnered for an exclusive one-day promotion.

To coincide with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, March 25, Pinkbox Doughnuts locations across Las Vegas will offer the Machine Gun Kelly, a treat inspired by the “Emo Girl” singer featuring a hot pink frosted raised shell doughnut filled with pink whip and topped with an icing MGK and MGK sprinkles. The festive doughnuts are more than just delicious, they also offer fans the chance to win big. Some of the doughnuts will contain pink tickets, awarding multiple lucky customers at each Pinkbox location a pair of tickets to see Machine Gun Kelly’s July 15 show at T-Mobile Arena.

WHEN: 6 a.m. Friday, March 25 while supplies last

﻿WHERE: All Pinkbox Doughnuts locations in Las Vegas and Primm, Nev.