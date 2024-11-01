Starting Friday, Pinkbox Doughnuts debuts its Pumpkin Roll as the doughnut of the month for November as well as four special doughnuts created to cheer on the Vegas Golden Knights this hockey season.

Celebrating the flavors of autumn, the Pumpkin Roll is a cinnamon roll covered in house-made pumpkin icing and topped with pralines. It will be available at all shops and for online orders until Nov. 29.

Pinkbox Doughnuts will also offer four specialty doughnuts to celebrate the Vegas Golden Knights.

Available at all shops and for pre-order online, the Hockey Puck is a chocolate frosted glazed chocolate cake filled with white whip and topped with a collectible VGK poker chip.

Description automatically generatedcake filled with white whip and topped with a collectible VGK poker chip.

Three other specialty Vegas Golden Knights doughnuts will be available for pre-order online only:

Ice Rink – a white frosted raised bar with white whip and topped with hockey rink décor.

VGK – a white frosted raised doughnut topped with VGK logo with VGK sprinkles.

Put Me In Coach – a glazed vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream and covered in maple icing with candy décor, a facemask, and an official VGK flag.