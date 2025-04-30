May opens with two popular events, May the 4th and Cinco de Mayo, both of which Pinkbox Doughnuts will celebrate with numerous tasty and adorable treats that customers love year after year. And new this May, the doughnut of the month will pay homage to the Kentucky Derby.

For one-day only, Sunday, May 4, Pinkbox Doughnuts will offer several Star Wars inspired treats, including:

Galaxy Ring – tie dye frosted Ube cake

Maple Ewok – maple frosted vanilla cake topped with white and chocolate sprinkles, Ewok décor and Nilla wafers

The Wookie – maple bar topped with chocolate buttercream and wookie décor

Boba Fett – green frosted doughnut topped with Boba Fett décor

Stormtrooper – white frosted doughnut filled with cookies n cream buttercream and topped with Stormtrooper décor

Princess Leia – white frosted doughnut topped with Princess Leia décor and Oreos

Yoda Pooh – chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered in green icing with candy décor and Oreo ears

Galaxy Pee-Weez – glazed Ube Cake Pee-Weez Rolled In Ube Crumble

From Saturday, May 3 through Monday, May 5, Pinkbox Doughnuts will offer a quartet of treats that prominently feature Mexican flavors to celebrate Cinco de Mayo:

Mango Tango – A glazed doughnut filled with mango filling and topped with white whip, chamoy drizzle, tajin, and a dollop of mango with Mexican flag décor

Mamas Tres Leches – A glazed tres leches cake topped with tres leches whip and sprinkled with cinnamon with Mexican flag décor

Abuelita’s Hot Chocolate – A chocolate cake with a chocolate frosted bottom, topped with chocolate frosting, a marshmallow rosette and powdered Abuelita

El Guzman Doughcro – A croissant doughnut filled with guava and topped with a sweet cheese rosette and a dollop of guava that pays tribute to Peter Guzman, president of the Latin Chamber of Commerce. It is the only Pinkbox doughnut named after a local community leader.

Another popular event every May is the Kentucky Derby. Available May 3 through May 31, Pinkbox Doughnuts’ doughnut of the month will honor the storied equestrian race with the Kentucky Cornbread, a glazed cornbread cake topped with a scoop of white whip and honey drizzle.