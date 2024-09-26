Pinkbox Doughnuts will celebrate National Coffee Day this Sunday, Sept. 29 by offering new and existing members of its loyalty program, Pinkbox Perks, a free 16 oz. drip coffee.

Customers can sign up to be a Perks member in line at any Pinkbox Doughnuts shop and enjoy the free small coffee instantly on Sept. 29. Customers can also become a Perks member online or by downloading the Pinkbox Perks app. The National Coffee Day free coffee promotion is available at all Pinkbox Doughnuts shops (excluding Primm, Nev.).

Pinkbox Perks is Pinkbox Doughnuts’ loyalty program that offers customers delicious deals and ties into a user-friendly app. Among its various perks, the Pinkbox Perks program offers members 3 points for every $1 spent on doughnuts or coffee. After accumulating 400 Perks Points, members receive a $10 in Pinkbox Dough that can be used on any purchase, and Perks members get a free “It’s Ya Birthday” doughnut on their birthday.