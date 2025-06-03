In honor of National Doughnut Day, the holiday devoted to everyone’s favorite treat, this Friday, June 6th, Pinkbox Doughnuts will be giving away limited edition National Doughnut Day t-shirt to customers who buy a dozen doughnuts at any of its locations (while supplies last).

The t-shirt giveaway is a tradition Pinkbox Doughnuts began a few years ago, and it has become extremely popular with their beloved customer base – with many fans excited to add the shirts to their collections year after year.

Two lucky customers can also win Free Doughnuts for a Year (a $225 value) via Pinkbox Doughnuts’ Instagram contest at @PinkboxDoughnuts. The Instagram contest will run Tuesday, June 3 through Friday, June 6.

“We like to celebrate our doughnuts and our customers every day, but National Doughnut Day is a holiday that gives us a sweet excuse to do more,” said Judith Perez Siegel, executive vice president of Pinkbox Doughnuts. “We are thankful for our customers, and it’s fun to see our fans come in for a dozen doughnuts and get the commemorative t-shirt for their collection.”