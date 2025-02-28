This March, Pinkbox Doughnuts celebrates the luck of the Irish with a full lineup of festive green creations.

For St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, Pinkbox Doughnuts will offer more than a dozen delicious and adorable doughnuts that will make everyone feel lucky. The St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts will be available in shops and for order online, March 12 – 17:

Leprechaun Ring – Glazed raised green ring

Glazed raised green ring Yo Andee – Chocolate frosted doughnut filled with Andes mint whip and topped with a green swirl

Chocolate frosted doughnut filled with Andes mint whip and topped with a green swirl Shamrock – Green frosted glazed vanilla cake and topped with shamrock décor

Green frosted glazed vanilla cake and topped with shamrock décor Green Chocolate DoughCro – Green frosted croissant doughnut drizzled with chocolate

Green frosted croissant doughnut drizzled with chocolate Lucky Vegan Apple – Green frosted vegan doughnut filled with apple filling and topped with a vegan white whip rosette

Green frosted vegan doughnut filled with apple filling and topped with a vegan white whip rosette Lucky Blackjack – Chocolate frosted doughnut filled with cookies ‘n cream whip and topped with Oreo crumble and green drizzle

Chocolate frosted doughnut filled with cookies ‘n cream whip and topped with Oreo crumble and green drizzle Green Ube Ring – Green frosted “ube” cake topped with St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles

Green frosted “ube” cake topped with St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles It’s Ya Birthday – White frosted doughnut filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles

White frosted doughnut filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles Minty – Chocolate cake and chocolate buttercream covered in mint frosting and topped with candy décor and an Irish flag

Chocolate cake and chocolate buttercream covered in mint frosting and topped with candy décor and an Irish flag Irish Wudgy – Green frosted glazed chocolate cake topped with St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles and chocolate chips

Green frosted glazed chocolate cake topped with St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles and chocolate chips Lucky Charm Bar – Green frosted Bar topped with Lucky Charms

Green frosted Bar topped with Lucky Charms Pot O’ Gold – Blue frosted doughnut topped with gold sugar and a sour rope rainbow

Blue frosted doughnut topped with gold sugar and a sour rope rainbow Irish Unicorn – White frosted pink velvet cake topped with unicorn and St. Patrick’s Day décor

White frosted pink velvet cake topped with unicorn and St. Patrick’s Day décor Clover – Green frosted raised clover topped with clover décor

Green frosted raised clover topped with clover décor St. Patrick’s PeeWeez – Vanilla cake Pee Weez rolled in St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles

And keeping with the green theme, the doughnut of the month in March will be the Green Machine 2.0, a glazed pistachio cake topped with pistachio whip and white chocolate. Backed by popular demand, Pinkbox Doughnuts is debuting the Green Machine 2.0 as an upgraded twist of a previously offered customer favorite by adding a new pistachio whip with white chocolate.