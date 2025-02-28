This March, Pinkbox Doughnuts celebrates the luck of the Irish with a full lineup of festive green creations.

For St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, Pinkbox Doughnuts will offer more than a dozen delicious and adorable doughnuts that will make everyone feel lucky. The St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts will be available in shops and for order online, March 12 – 17:

  • Leprechaun Ring – Glazed raised green ring
  • Yo Andee – Chocolate frosted doughnut filled with Andes mint whip and topped with a green swirl
  • Shamrock – Green frosted glazed vanilla cake and topped with shamrock décor
  • Green Chocolate DoughCro – Green frosted croissant doughnut drizzled with chocolate
  • Lucky Vegan Apple – Green frosted vegan doughnut filled with apple filling and topped with a vegan white whip rosette
  • Lucky Blackjack – Chocolate frosted doughnut filled with cookies ‘n cream whip and topped with Oreo crumble and green drizzle
  • Green Ube Ring – Green frosted “ube” cake topped with St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles
  • It’s Ya Birthday – White frosted doughnut filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles
  • Minty – Chocolate cake and chocolate buttercream covered in mint frosting and topped with candy décor and an Irish flag
  • Irish Wudgy – Green frosted glazed chocolate cake topped with St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles and chocolate chips
  • Lucky Charm Bar – Green frosted Bar topped with Lucky Charms
  • Pot O’ Gold – Blue frosted doughnut topped with gold sugar and a sour rope rainbow
  • Irish Unicorn – White frosted pink velvet cake topped with unicorn and St. Patrick’s Day décor
  • Clover – Green frosted raised clover topped with clover décor
  • St. Patrick’s PeeWeez – Vanilla cake Pee Weez rolled in St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles 

And keeping with the green theme, the doughnut of the month in March will be the Green Machine 2.0, a glazed pistachio cake topped with pistachio whip and white chocolate. Backed by popular demand, Pinkbox Doughnuts is debuting the Green Machine 2.0 as an upgraded twist of a previously offered customer favorite by adding a new pistachio whip with white chocolate. 

