This March, Pinkbox Doughnuts celebrates the luck of the Irish with a full lineup of festive green creations.
For St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, Pinkbox Doughnuts will offer more than a dozen delicious and adorable doughnuts that will make everyone feel lucky. The St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts will be available in shops and for order online, March 12 – 17:
- Leprechaun Ring – Glazed raised green ring
- Yo Andee – Chocolate frosted doughnut filled with Andes mint whip and topped with a green swirl
- Shamrock – Green frosted glazed vanilla cake and topped with shamrock décor
- Green Chocolate DoughCro – Green frosted croissant doughnut drizzled with chocolate
- Lucky Vegan Apple – Green frosted vegan doughnut filled with apple filling and topped with a vegan white whip rosette
- Lucky Blackjack – Chocolate frosted doughnut filled with cookies ‘n cream whip and topped with Oreo crumble and green drizzle
- Green Ube Ring – Green frosted “ube” cake topped with St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles
- It’s Ya Birthday – White frosted doughnut filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles
- Minty – Chocolate cake and chocolate buttercream covered in mint frosting and topped with candy décor and an Irish flag
- Irish Wudgy – Green frosted glazed chocolate cake topped with St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles and chocolate chips
- Lucky Charm Bar – Green frosted Bar topped with Lucky Charms
- Pot O’ Gold – Blue frosted doughnut topped with gold sugar and a sour rope rainbow
- Irish Unicorn – White frosted pink velvet cake topped with unicorn and St. Patrick’s Day décor
- Clover – Green frosted raised clover topped with clover décor
- St. Patrick’s PeeWeez – Vanilla cake Pee Weez rolled in St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles
And keeping with the green theme, the doughnut of the month in March will be the Green Machine 2.0, a glazed pistachio cake topped with pistachio whip and white chocolate. Backed by popular demand, Pinkbox Doughnuts is debuting the Green Machine 2.0 as an upgraded twist of a previously offered customer favorite by adding a new pistachio whip with white chocolate.