On Saturday, Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the award-winning and wildly popular Pinkbox Doughnuts will hold its signature pink ribbon cutting and festival-style grand opening extravaganza for its newest shop located at Boca Park Fashion Village located at 800 S. Rampart Blvd., #170, Las Vegas. Nev. 89145.

The event will open with a pink ribbon cutting ceremony with local leaders and partners. Then, like other Pinkbox Doughnuts grand openings, the celebration for the new Boca Park shop on Dec. 28 will be a community event offering numerous family friendly activities including a photobooth, balloon art, face painting, and games. Pinkbox Doughnuts will also hold its legendary Doughnut Eating Contests, one for adults and one for children, with the chance to win Pinkbox Doughnuts gift cards. In addition, three lucky guests who find pink tickets in their doughnut purchased during the event will win free doughnuts for a year.

Pinkbox Doughnuts’ popular mascot, Pinky will be onsite mingling with guests and posing for photos. The event will also feature a DJ, appearances by the Las Vegas Raiderettes, visits with a Care Bear character, and numerous raffle prizes. Guests can also get a free custom grand opening t-shirt with any purchase of a half dozen donuts or more (while supplies last).

“Boca Park is a premier retail and dining destination that is a perfect location for our fourteenth shop,” said Judith Perez Siegel, executive vice president of Pinkbox Doughnuts. “To meet the anticipated demand for our delicious and delightfully designed doughnuts, the new shop will be open 24 hours, bringing smiles to everyone morning, noon, and night.”

The Boca Park location will be the company’s fourth to feature a 24-hour drive-thru, while the interior lobby will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The nearly 3,000 sq. ft. Pinkbox Doughnuts shop will welcome guests through an oversized doughnut archway at the entrance as well as a giant doughnut around the drive-thru window. The interior of the store incorporates the brand’s fun design elements and trademark décor inside, including glowing pink drips, graffiti wall, and an oversized Pinky statue that is a perfect companion for photos. An illuminated oversized doughnut display case will showcase Pinkbox Doughnuts’ full line of more than 70 creative doughnuts. The shop will also feature Pinkbox Doughnuts’ full coffee program including premium roast coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, and nitro cold brew.

The Pinkbox Doughnuts Boca Park shop created nearly 50 jobs. It is the fourteenth location for the fast-growing Vegas-born doughnut brand, which currently boasts locations across the metropolitan Las Vegas Valley in addition to a shop at the Arizona/Nevada border in Laughlin, at the California/Nevada border in Primm, Nevada and in St. George, Utah.