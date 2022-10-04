Pinkbox Doughnuts Unveils October Lineup

Pinkbox Doughnuts recently released their lineup for the month of October.

Halloween

Goblins, ghouls, and doughnut lovers alike can get into the spirit of Halloween with these not-so-scary but oh-so-delicious treats. Be sure to stop in when visiting Las Vegas and Primm from Thursday, September 29th through Monday, October 31st, and in St. George, Utah from Monday, October 17th through Monday, October 31st.

The Vampire – Glazed raised ring with vampire teeth toy and vampire décor

Vampire Pooh – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing, Halloween sprinkles, and vampire décor

Vegan Pumpkin – Orange frosted raised shell topped with pumpkin décor

Spider Ring – Purple frosted vanilla cake topped with spider web décor and a spider ring

Creepy Crawler – Orange frosted raised ring topped with glazed chocolate cake Pee Weez and spider décor

I See You – White frosted DoughCro topped with eyeball décor

Boo – White frosted raised ghost filled with orange whip and topped with ghost décor

Jack Lemon – White frosted raised shell filled with lemon whip and topped with Jack Skellington décor

The Loopy Halloween – Orange frosted raised bar topped with Foot Loops and Cap’n Crunch

Frankie Bar – Green frosted raised bar filled with chocolate whip and topped with Frankenstein décor

Strawberry Mummy – Strawberry frosted raised bar topped with mummy décor

Halloween Mummy – Chocolate frosted raised shell filled with cookies n cream whip, topped with Oreo crumble and mummy décor

Halloween Pee Weez – Glazed vanilla cake Pee Weez with Halloween sprinkles

Halloween Swirl – Orange frosted raised shell filled with pumpkin cheesecake and topped with a purple swirl

It’s Ya Birthday – White frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and part décor

Doughnut of the Month

As we all begin to kick off the autumn season with all things pumpkin spice, it’s only fitting to feature the Pumpkin Spice Latte as the doughnut of the month! The moist pumpkin cake topped with pumpkin spice latte buttercream and pralines will be available throughout the entire month of October.

Care Bear of the Month

Tenderheart Bear has arrived to spark inspiration for one of Pinkbox Doughnut’s favorite holidays, Halloween! The orange frosted raised bear topped with Tenderheart décor will lonely be available Friday- Sunay throughout the month of October alongside the Care Bear Bar which is a pink frosted raised doughnut topped with sour gummy bears.