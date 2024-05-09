Pinkbox Doughnuts has a variety of fun and flavorful doughnuts to show your love for Mom this upcoming Mother’s Day.

Pinkbox Doughnuts will offer more than a dozen specialty Mother’s Day doughnuts this year. Available in shops on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 only and for preorder now, the Mother’s Day menu of doughnuts includes:

XOXO – strawberry frosted raised ring topped with Mother’s Day sprinkles

Hi Mom – pink frosted "ube" cake topped with Mother's Day sprinkles

Ladybug – cinnamon candy frosted raised shell filed with white whip and topped with ladybug décor

Red Hot Daisy – cinnamon candy frosted raised daisy-shaped doughnut topped with daisy décor

Love Ya Mom – pink frosted raised heart-shaped shell filled with chocolate whip and topped with love décor

It's Ya Birthday – white frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and Mother's Day sprinkles

Hot Mama – white frosted raised bar filled with white whip and topped with "Hot Mama" décor

Pink Face DoughCro – pink sugar croissant doughnut topped with a white whip rosette

Sweet & Salty – strawberry frosted vanilla cake topped with cream cheese frosting and crushed pretzels

Mom's Pinky – vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, covered in pink icing with candy décor, a red rosette, and Happy Mother's Day décor

Pooh – glazed chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered in chocolate icing, candy and Mother's Day décor

Vegan Mom – cinnamon candy frosted raised vegan shell filled with apple pie filling and topped with white whip and a dollop of apple pie filling

Mom's Pee Weez – glazed pink velvet cake Pee Weez with Mother's Day sprinkles

And the iconic “LOVE MOM” doughnut is available by preorder only at www.PinkboxDoughnuts.com with orders ready for pick up in stores starting May 11. Designed as MM, the hot pink raised doughnut M’s are topped with black and white drizzle while the center heart is filled with chocolate whip and love décor.