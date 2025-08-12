With the start of NFL football season, Pinkbox Doughnuts is rooting for its hometown Las Vegas Raiders with its Raiders themed doughnuts.

A fun spin on the popular Pinkbox Pooh doughnut, The Raider is a vanilla cake topped with cookies ‘n cream buttercream, covered with silver icing, candy décor, a pirate patch, and a Raiders flag. The Raider is now available at all Pinkbox Doughnuts shops.

Pinkbox Doughnuts offers The Raider as well as the full lineup of Raiders-themed doughnuts at their Kiosk in Section 128 at Allegiant Stadium. The football doughnut treats debut at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 16 with the Raiders pre-season game against the San Francisco 49ers and will feature The Raider as well as: