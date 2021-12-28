Pinkbox Unveils Four Doughnuts of the Month

To celebrate the start of the new year, Pinkbox Doughnuts is unveiling not one Doughnut of the Month, but four. The lineup of crullers, a modern interpretation of a French choux pastry, features a soft, airy texture that is frosted to perfection. The swirly doughnuts are an undeniably delicious treat perfect for any occasion. The flavors include:

Chocolate Swirly – chocolate frosted French cruller

Maple Swirly – maple frosted French cruller

Strawberry Swirly – strawberry frosted French cruller

Vanilla Swirly – vanilla frosted French cruller

New Year’s

Say goodbye to 2021 and celebrate like no other with Pinkbox Doughnuts. Load up the dessert table with these exciting additions that will be available from December 27 – January 3: