Pinky Cole, Derrick Hayes, and Kenny Burns to Host Thanksgiving Community Giveback Event

Pinky Cole, the visionary, founder and CEO behind Slutty Vegan ATL, Bar Vegan and The Pinky Cole Foundation, is teaming up with Atlanta Radio Host & Entrepreneur Kenny Burns and President & CEO of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Derrick Hayes to host a community giveback event in honor of Thanksgiving on Wednesday, November 24 at The Mall West End parking lot (850 Oak St. SW). Cole and Hayes are also behind Dinkies, the vegan food kiosk inside Bar Vegan offering vegan Cheezesteaks, vegan Cheezesteak Eggrollz and Quesadillaz, Philly-style.

Sponsored by PUMA and open to the public, the event begins at 2pm and invites guests to enjoy a Soul Food Thanksgiving Egg Roll for free, while supplies last. Featuring vegan chick’n – also used in Slutty Vegan ATL’s Chik’n Head sandwich – and vegan stuffing, the egg roll was dreamed up by restaurateurs Cole and Hayes. Right in time for Thanksgiving, guests can enjoy the limited edition egg roll during the November 24 event only.

“While celebrating a holiday that’s centered around feeding others, gathering together and expressing gratitude, I’m honored to be working with fellow Atlanta entrepreneurs and friends to give back to our neighbors,” says Cole. “We owe the community so much thanks for supporting us, and we can’t wait to show our appreciation with some delicious vegan food to kick off the holiday season.”