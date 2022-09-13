Pinky Cole to Open a New Slutty Vegan in Brooklyn

Pinky Cole, the visionary, founder and CEO behind acclaimed burger joint Slutty Vegan, announced a new Slutty Vegan location will open in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, September 18, marking the brand’s first in the Northeast region. Located at 690 Fulton Street, the restaurant will serve a carry-out menu featuring creative takes on vegan burgers, sandwiches and more made with plant-based meat and all donning racy names. The new outpost will be the brand’s seventh brick-and-mortar, as the fast-growing company continues to expand its Slutty footprint across the country.

“I was taught that if you can make it in New York City, you can make it anywhere,” says Jason Crain, Slutty Vegan President. “We are proud to open in Brooklyn. We know that with New Yorkers on our side, we will be able to spread our mission all over the world.”

The full menu which includes fan-favorites like the ONE NIGHT STAND, a burger loaded with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun and the FUSSY HUSSY, a burger loaded with pickles, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun, plus unexpected options like the HEAUX BOY featuring vegan shrimp tossed in a New Orleans style batter, loaded with lettuce, tomato, pickle & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun and the HOLLYWOOD HOOKER, a vegan chopped Philly with jalapeños, bell peppers and caramelized onions, vegan provolone, lettuce, tomato, ketchup & vegan mayo on a hoagie roll, will be available for takeout and delivery.

“This is like a dream come true,” says Cole. “I remember working in New York City following my dream, and now almost a decade later, my dream is following me. I am beyond excited to finally sluttify Brooklyn, New York.”

Since the brand’s genesis in 2018, Cole has built a game-changing empire that’s dedicated to reinventing vegan food culture, where vegans and meat-eaters alike can break free from kale and quinoa salads. Slutty Vegan’s crave-worthy, indulgent menus and joyful customer interactions draw locals and visitors to eagerly wait in now-infamous lines down the block for vegan burgers, sandwiches and more. Sluttified fans include celebrities Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah and many more. Slutty Vegan has seven existing brick-and-mortar locations, including metro-Atlanta stores in the Edgewood, Jonesboro, Duluth and West View neighborhoods and outposts in Athens, Georgia, Birmingham, Alabama and Brooklyn, New York.

In May 2022, the booming brand celebrated a $25M Series A fundraising round that resulted in Slutty Vegan’s impressive $100M valuation that was dually backed by Enlightened Hospitality Investments (co-founded by Danny Meyer of Union Square Hospitality Group) and New Voices Fund (led by billionaire entrepreneur & ESSENCE Ventures CEO Richelieu Dennis).