Pinky Cole Opening New Slutty Vegan Location in Duluth

Pinky Cole, the visionary, founder and CEO behind Slutty Vegan, Bar Vegan and The Pinky Cole Foundation, announces the opening of a new Slutty Vegan location in Duluth, GA. Located in Gwinnett County (2131 Pleasant Hill Rd.), the restaurant will open in late 2021 and serve an expansive menu featuring creative takes on 100% plant-based burgers, sandwiches and meals made with Impossible meat and donning cheeky names.

After a successful pop-up in Duluth, the Slutty Vegan mogul decided that it was going to be the home of her next location. Slutty Vegan Duluth will be Cole’s fourth food and beverage concept since launching Slutty Vegan in 2018.

Fan-favorites including the ONE NIGHT STAND, a burger loaded with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun and the FUSSY HUSSY, a burger loaded with pickles, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun, plus unexpected options like the HEAUX BOY featuring vegan shrimp tossed in a New Orleans style batter, loaded with lettuce, tomato, pickle & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun will be available for takeout and delivery.

“After years of loyal sluts traveling from Duluth all the way to Atlanta for us, we’re excited to finally give them what they’ve been waiting for,” says Cole. “I’m so thrilled that we will continue to build Slutty Vegan and expand to offer our signature brand of vegan food to new communities both in Georgia and beyond.”

Through all of her locations, Cole has created a game-changing empire that’s dedicated to reinventing vegan food culture, where vegans and meat eaters alike can break free from kale and quinoa salads. Slutty Vegan’s crave-worthy, indulgent menus and joyful customer interactions draw locals and visitors to eagerly wait in now-infamous lines down the block for vegan burgers, sandwiches and more. Sluttified fans include celebrities Snoop Dawg, Jermaine Dupri, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah and many more. The restaurant has plans to sluttify other cities across the country with upcoming openings to be announced soon.

In February 2021, Cole opened Bar Vegan at Atlanta’s iconic Ponce City Market, introducing Atlanta to “bar theatre.” The bold, memorable and experiential restaurant offers a fun, high energy atmosphere with exciting and exotic visual presentations of curated drinks, plus flavorful vegan bar food. Presented by Cole and D. Hayes, President and CEO of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, the vegan food menu includes hearty salads, savory egg rolls, flavorful cauliflower wings and must-have cheesesteaks.

Cole pours all her love, experience and talent into a recipe for success. In May 2019, Cole established The Pinky Cole Foundation. In partnership with another philanthropist, she has paid rent for struggling local businesses, paid the tuition of 30 Clark Atlanta University students, purchased a car and life insurance for the family of Rayshard Brooks who was murdered by a police officer in spring 2020 and more. Most recently, Cole teamed up with Derrick Hayes of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks to spearhead the Square 1: The Liife Experience, a program with an initiative to provide life insurance policies by December 2023 to 25,000 Black men to support their health and generate generational wealth in the black community.