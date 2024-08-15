Pinky Cole (Owner of Slutty Vegan and Bar Vegan) has officially announced that she has taken over The Boujee Southerner (a black owned vegan restaurant that recently closed its doors) – and will turn the restaurant into her second Bar Vegan location. Bar Vegan, which started as an “experiential” restaurant and cocktail bar from Cole opened their first location in Atlanta’s Ponce City Market in February 2021.

“When I heard about everything that they [The Boujee Southerner] were going through, I felt the need to step in,” says Cole-Hayes. “Their foundation is built on being a completely plant-based Southern Fusion concept that provides comfort food, which is right up our alley.”

In March 2024, The Boujee Southerner, owned by Tara Gilbert, announced it was reducing its hours of operation to Friday through Sunday after one year in business. Eight days later, the business shared that it had closed. Gilbert, who has been a raw vegan for several years, will now serve as Executive Chef at Bar Vegan Lawrenceville. This is a full-circle moment as Gilbert looked to Cole-Hayes for inspiration when becoming a vegan and opening her restaurant.

“This is a part of my Restaurant Takeover initiative, where Slutty Vegan or Bar Vegan will take over the lease for existing restaurants that are looking to increase their foot traffic and awareness to the public,” adds Cole-Hayes. “It’s all about collaboration and empowering one another.”

Food featured on the menu includes General Tso Chik’n, White Spaghetti, maple glazed brussels sprouts, loaded steak fries, corn ribs, jerk kabobs and Lemon Pepper Chik’n salad.

“With the menu, we plan to make it leaner, healthier and sexier,” says Gilbert. “We plan to make the food extremely yummy but also appealing to the eyes – so get prepared to snap your photos for social media,” she adds.

Bar Vegan Lawrenceville is officially opened for business.

Cole’s current business portfolio includes 12 Slutty Vegan locations across Georgia, New York, Alabama and Texas, a cookbook and Slutty Vegan products on metro Atlanta Target shelves. In 2022, Cole raised a $25 million Series A funding round for Slutty Vegan that at the time valued her business at $100 million, according to Forbes.