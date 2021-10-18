PITA Mediterranean Street Food Adds New Savory Menu Items

PITA Mediterranean Street Food, serving made-from-scratch Mediterranean food made with fresh ingredients daily, has added more exciting menu items to its diverse selection of high-quality food.

As the cooler season approaches, PITA has added more tempting choices for guests like the red pepper and Gouda bisque and four new mezza spreads. The made-to-order restaurant sources the highest-quality ingredients to make its food fresh daily. PITA’s menu offers a wide range of flavors from delectable spreads to street pitas, bowls, platters and fresh salads.

New menu items include:

Chickpea salad: A healthy starter featuring chickpeas stirred together with fresh vegetables and olives, then tossed with a light vinaigrette.

Mezza spreads: Guests can choose from harissa hummus, red pepper hummus, feta dip and spicy feta dip served with pita bread, with the option of substituting pita chips or gluten-free pita.

Red pepper and Gouda bisque: A mix of slow-roasted red peppers paired with smoky Gouda cheese.

The Skepasti: A spin on a classic with a choice of savory gyro beef or chicken topped with tomatoes, onions and cheese and served with creamy tzatziki sauce. Available for a limited time.

The new menu items join favorite fresh dishes at PITA such as the shawarma platter, the falafel salad, gyro street pita and desserts such as baklava and Nutella pita. Stores are open for dine-in, takeout and delivery.