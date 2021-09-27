PITA Mediterranean Street Food Expanding in Orlando Area

PITA Mediterranean Street Food is bringing its crowd-pleasing menu of fresh, authentic Mediterranean fare to the Flamingo Crossings Town Center development. The newest location of the fast-growing Mediterranean chain is expected to open in the 200,000-square-foot destination this fall.

“We’re thrilled to be joining the ranks of first-rate retailers and restaurants at Flamingo Crossings Town Center,” says founder Nour Rabai. “We’re confident that our delicious, handmade gyros, shawarma, falafel, kabobs and other offerings—as well as our welcoming environment and dedication to customer service—will satisfy both residents and visitors alike.”

PITA Mediterranean Street Food serves thoughtfully prepared Mediterranean food along with the sights and sounds of an authentic marketplace. As guests arrive at any of PITA’s 30+ locations, they are welcomed by the aroma of freshly prepared food from the eatery’s open kitchen displaying rotating vertical rotisseries full of gyro and kabobs flaming on the grill. All orders are made-to-order in front of guests while they watch as pitas are warmed, olive oil-drizzled hummus is scooped and sizzling rotisserie meats are carved.

Flamingo Crossings Town Center is located at the intersection of the Western Way and the FL-429 toll way (Orlando’s Western Beltway).