PITA Mediterranean Street Food Invests in Franchise Growth

Opening a franchise can be overwhelming, which is why PITA Mediterranean Street Food has specially designed its franchising program to support franchisees. PITA is committed to being along for the ride every step of the way and boasts a friendly, professional and close-knit team dedicated to the success of every individual franchisee. And its program is working. The company has experienced major growth over the last few years, and franchisees like Abe Rezkalla from PITA in Cumming, Georgia, have found the additional support to be vital to their store’s success.

Rezkalla has been with the company for three years, officially opening the Cumming location on June 15, 2020. Before working with PITA, he worked for the pharmaceutical giant Walgreens as a retail manager. Despite not having a background in restaurant management, or in the restaurant industry, he says the transition to working with PITA was seamless.

“PITA founder and CEO Nour Rabai was involved with me every step before and after we opened our doors,” Rezkalla says.

Rezkalla, whose favorite menu items are the steak and chicken kabobs, says the fresh, Mediterranean-inspired cuisine is what drew him to the PITA franchise in the first place. PITA understands what a commitment it can be to open a franchise and is looking for a 15-year commitment from its partners. Depending on the location of the store, the typical investment ranges from $100k to $400k, but unlike some other franchising programs, PITA offers guidance and support throughout the process.

When it comes to what sets PITA apart from similar fast casual dining options, Rezkalla says, “We cook every order with love! Cooking to order ensures the food is always fresh. We offer a wide variety of vegetarian and vegan options as well.”