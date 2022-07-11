PITA Mediterranean Street Food Launches Mobile App

PITA Mediterranean Street Food, the fast casual, made-to-order Mediterranean franchise, has added another option to enhance its customer experience. A mobile app is now available, giving guests a new opportunity to customize and order PITA’s fresh, healthy favorites.

“We constantly look for ways to elevate our customer experience,” says Nour Rabai, founder and CEO of PITA Mediterranean Street Food. “Now through our partnership with Lunchbox, it is even easier for our guests to receive our made-to-order Mediterranean food, giving more flexibility in the ordering process.”

Through the new app, PITA customers may order from any device using the easy, dynamic platform. The mobile app is available on Apple’s iOS and Android platforms, and allows guests to order from specific locations, earn rewards on every purchase and receive exclusive promotions such as limited time offers and more.

"Our goal is to provide PITA’s customers with a seamless digital ordering experience and let the food shine. PITA’s focus on quality and passion for food has led them to become an exceptional destination for delicious, and authentic Mediterranean cuisine, and we're here to help give their customers a convenient way of accessing it,” says Lunchbox CEO, Nabeel Alamgir. “Supported by Lunchbox’s omni-channel ordering product, loyalty platform, and marketing engine, PITA can take ownership of their digital storefront and drive traffic to their most profitable channels."

When PITA guests use the new app, they can take advantage of the built-in, credit-based loyalty program and earn one point for every $1 spent. Rewards will be given for every 50 points earned. Customers will receive a $5 signup credit on a $25 or more purchase, making it easy to build up rewards for more of the delicious wraps, bowls and salads served at all PITA locations.

“We created this app to simplify the ordering process for our customers,” says Rabai. “Whether they order their food online or via the app, the system is user-friendly, bringing another layer of options for our customer experience.”

PITA’s new app seamlessly transfers to the desktop, so guests can order their favorite dishes no matter where they are. These customers may also order from specific locations, earn rewards on every purchase and receive the same promotions and exclusive items offered on the mobile app.

Guests can download the PITA Mediterranean Street Food app to order savory menu favorites such as the feta and olives starter, spreads such as red pepper hummus, shattah and baba ghanoush, signature gyro street pitas, shawarma platters, loaded fries, falafel, fresh salads and a selection of customizable bowls.