PITA Mediterranean Street Food Launches New Arayes Flatbread

PITA Mediterranean Street Food gives guests a taste of a classic Mediterranean street food with its new arayes flatbread. This limited-time offering features kafta (ground beef marinated in PITA spices), tomato and red onion sandwiched between grilled pita bread that has been brushed with garlic.

This flavorful dish is served with a choice of one mezza spread for $12.95. Arayes flatbread can be ordered in-person at any PITA location, online or via the convenient PITA app for takeout. Hurry in and enjoy this delicious Mediterranean classic before it’s gone.