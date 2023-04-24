PITA Mediterranean Street Food to Open in Winter Garden, Florida

PITA Mediterranean Street Food brings its authentic, fresh and flavorful Mediterranean fare to FLAMINGO CROSSINGS Town Center in Winter Garden, Florida. The newest location of the fast-growing Mediterranean chain is expected to open in the 200,000-square-foot destination on Friday, May 5. The eatery is thrilled to introduce the community to its delicious and affordable dishes. To celebrate, PITA will offer each customer a complimentary pita (gyro, chicken or falafel) and a choice of side from 6 to 10 p.m.

Every PITA location features freshly prepared food from the restaurant’s open kitchen. All orders are made-to-order in front of guests while they watch as pitas are warmed, olive oil-drizzled hummus is scooped and sizzling rotisserie meats are carved.

More information on the grand opening event can be found on Facebook.

WHEN: Friday, May 5, 2023, 6 to 10 p.m.

WHERE: PITA Mediterranean Street Food at FLAMINGO CROSSINGS Town Center

102 Ruby Red Place, Suite #D

Winter Garden, FL 34787