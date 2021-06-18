PITA Mediterranean Street Food to Operate Location at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s award-winning food and beverage program is about to get even better when PITA Mediterranean Street Food opens a new location in the world-class facility this summer. The fast casual concept beloved across the Southeast will serve a limited menu of PITA favorites, showcasing fresh, authentic Mediterranean fare with items such as its traditional gyro.

Fans can find PITA near section 120 on the 100-level of the stadium. The latest location of the fast-growing Mediterranean chain will open on June 20 and will be a delicious new option for fans at upcoming sports and entertainment events.

PITA Mediterranean Street Food serves thoughtfully prepared Mediterranean cuisine. As guests walk up to PITA’s location in the stadium, they will be welcomed by fresh prepared food from the eatery’s kitchen with rotating vertical rotisseries full of gyro and kebabs flaming on the grill. All orders are made-to-order, with delicious pitas featuring sizzling rotisserie meats and olive oil-drizzled hummus.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a world-class sports and entertainment venue in downtown Atlanta and home to the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons and Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United.