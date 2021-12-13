PITA Mediterranean Street Food Preps for Growth in 2022

As the restaurant industry navigates emerging out of the COVID-19 pandemic, PITA Mediterranean Street Food, the fast-casual, fresh-to-order Mediterranean concept is poised to experience a bright future. The PITA team has worked hard to enhance their resources in unique ways, starting with calculated growth plans and new strategies for 2022.

“We’re laser focused on a smaller footprint to reduce overhead costs and increase the bottom line,” says Nour Rabai, founder and CEO of PITA Mediterranean Street Food. “We are also expanding in new markets and creating new point-of-sale features with Toast to optimize the customer experience.”

PITA will grow its number of locations in new markets by expanding outward past the Southeast region. On the horizon are locations in a new part of Alabama, a second location in Chicago, a second location in Orlando at Flamingo Crossings and the PITA team is in lease negotiations in Miami. Rabai and his team will focus on franchisees in these markets that will open multiple locations. They will look to introduce a minimum of at least three locations per trade area to efficiently project future growth.

In addition to franchise development, the PITA team will have a keen focus on food halls and similar layouts. “Our growth plans will focus on food hall concepts,” said Rabai. “Just by observing the bottom line that franchisees are achieving from these locations, we really pushed a lot of our franchisees to embrace food halls, smaller dining areas and even food trucks.”

New point-of-sale features on the Toast platform include a more tech-savvy loyalty program and more automated tools to offset the labor demand. PITA is ready to introduce more digital tools to reach customer needs including an enhanced app with new capabilities. No-contact kiosks will be available in all locations by the end of Q1 2022 to enhance custom