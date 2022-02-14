PITA Mediterranean Street Food Reopens Store in Macon, Georgia

On Friday, Feb. 18, PITA Mediterranean Street Food’s new management and team in Macon, Georgia, are celebrating its re-grand opening with a tempting special to welcome guests back in for authentic, fresh, and flavorful Mediterranean fare.

From 12-8 p.m., guests can take advantage of a $3 street pita special that includes a choice of a gyro, chicken, or falafel street pita served with one side item. This offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders only; premium sides and drinks are not included, and the offer is limited to one per customer. During the grand re-opening celebration, PITA’s full menu of fresh, healthy fare also will be available including street pitas, rice bowls, and platters of kebabs, shawarma, and falafel that are served with a pita and choice of two sides.

As guests arrive at PITA, they are welcomed by the aroma of freshly prepared food from the eatery’s open kitchen displaying rotating vertical rotisseries full of gyro and kabobs flaming on the grill. All orders are made-to-order in front of guests while they watch as pitas are warmed, olive oil is drizzled, hummus is scooped and sizzling rotisserie meats are carved.