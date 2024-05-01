Pita Pit, the world’s first Mediterranean fast-food concept, is spicing things up with a revamped menu. Upholding their commitment to fresh, made-to-order meals, Pita Pit’s new menu boasts a variety of tasty offerings perfect for on-the-go Mediterranean fare.

Building off its robust menu that includes fan-favorites like The Super Greek Pita, Chicken Souvlaki, and Ode To Athens Quinoa Bowl, Pita Pit is tapping into existing flavors and elevating them with a Mediterranean twist to give guests more of the items they crave.

“We take great pride in offering fast, convenient, and healthy options that cater to a variety of tastebuds,” says Peter Riggs, CEO of Pita Pit. “These new menu additions are not only delicious, but a testament to our commitment to providing fresh, flavorful Mediterranean food that keeps our customers coming back for more.”

Pita Pit’s new menu items include:

Say Cheese Greek Grilled Cheese: Mozzarella and cheddar cheese melted in a pita seared in avocado oil with the choice to add meat, toppings, or both.

Chicken Club Greek Grilled Cheese: Spiceology seasoned chicken with bacon, mozzarella, and ranch in a pita seared in avocado oil.

Athens Steak/Chicken Greek Grilled Cheese: Available with the choice of seasoned steak or chicken, black olives, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella, spinach, and Caesar dressing in a grilled pita, seared in avocado oil.

Cowboy Steak Greek Grilled Cheese: Spiceology seasoned steak, roasted corn, onions, and mozzarella with ranch in a pita seared in avocado oil.

Bruschetta Bowl: Brown rice quinoa topped with spiceology seasoned chicken, spinach, tomatoes, onions, pesto, and balsamic vinaigrette.

These menu additions reflect Pita Pit’s dedication to meet the growing consumer demand for more health-conscious sandwiches and bowls that boast richer flavors and more complimentary ingredients, while staying true to its Mediterranean roots.

The new menu comes on the heels of Pita Pit’s recent national rebrand announcement. The aim of the rebrand being to restore its former cult-following and reposition the franchise as the world’s first Mediterranean fast-food concept with the introduction of new features to compliment the new menu, such as a modernized restaurant design and drive-thru business model, technological upgrades, and a new logo.