After the successful return of its renowned Farmer’s Daughter pie, &pizza announced the launch of its sister – the Farmer’s Other Daughter.

The Farmer’s Other Daughter is a fun twist on the original Farmer’s Daughter, featuring a cracked egg, crispy bacon (instead of sausage), spinach, and grilled onions over a bed of fresh mozzarella, all layered on &pizza’s parm romano sauce (in place of the traditional tomato sauce). It’s finished off with a drizzle of garlic butter and a touch of Mike’s Hot Honey—just like its sister.