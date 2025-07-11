Many have been programed to think 13 is unlucky, but &pizza is about to turn that superstition on its head with one of the craziest deals to ever be dropped in pizza lover’s laps. Celebrating its 13th anniversary, &pizza has announced the &pass, a new promo that gives pizza lovers one pie a day, for 30 days, for just $39.99.

The &pass will be available for sale in limited supply exclusively through the &pizza app or at andpizza.com from Sunday, July 13 through Saturday, July 20. Valid at participating locations, the &pass unlocks one free pie per day for 30 days for those who purchase, with the first available in the &pizza Rewards Club app on July 21 and new pies dropping daily thereafter. Released on the heels of slashing its menu prices from top to bottom, the new &pass is yet another proof point in &pizza’s commitment to end high prices and provide real tangible value guests can bank on.

“We’re serious about ending high prices,” said Mike Burns, CEO of &pizza. “Calling out not just ourselves but the entire industry has ruffled some feathers, but we’re going to continue to put our money where our mouth is, or in this case, our guests’ mouths. A daily pie, for just over a buck is absurd – and we’re all about it.”

&pizza is pizza’s future. Mission-driven to create a more socially conscious, culture-carrying community, &pizza is not ‘Big Pizza,’ and proud to be so. More than just a better flavor, quality ingredients kind of pizza shop, &pizza leads with real actions and an unwavering commitment to being more; so, expect more.

“Our CEO is absolutely correct – this deal is absurd,” said Clint Fendley, CFO of &pizza. “For all intents and purposes, this is as close to free pizza as you can get, and although finance said WTF and ultimately lost, we’re proud to be one of the only fast casual brands that can offer a deal like this.”

Ready for a taste? Join &pizza’s rewards club to unlock members-only deals, VIP events, swag and more. Fans can download the app or visit https://andpizza.com/loyalty-program to start stacking their &coins.