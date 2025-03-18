The people have spoken and The Dickle has officially returned. Available now across all &pizza locations, the dill pickle covered pie is topped with grilled onions and then smothered in ranch and garlic drizzles for a tantalizing finish. Guests are encouraged to come fast as The Dickle pie is only here until early May, while supplies last.

Built on &pizza’s legendary dough and parm-romano base, The Dickle will be available starting at $12.99. Offering one of the industry’s most creative menus, &pizza’s pies and knots are anything but ordinary and challenge the status quo.

“The pineapple on pizza debate has nothing on pickles,” said Mike Burns, CEO of &pizza. “We go crazy in the test kitchen and were shocked by just how popular The Dickle was when we first debuted it as a Limited Time Pie in 2024. Once you put it in your mouth, your tastebuds are sent on a wild ride, and we’re willing to bet you’ll be back for round two.”

