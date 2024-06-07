&pizza, a mission-driven, culture-focused pizza concept dedicated to better flavor, quality ingredients and societal betterment, is celebrating pride month with its fundraising campaign in partnership with SMYAL (Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders), a non-profit organization that supports and empowers lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) youth in the Washington, DC, metropolitan region.

Emphasizing its commitment to unity and the support of the LGBTQ community, &pizza will donate 20% of its sales in its D.C., Maryland and Virginia (DMV) shops on Monday, June 10 to SMYAL when customers use the code SMYAL at checkout. To sweeten the deal, &pizza is also launching Cinna-Knots, —a sweet twist on their traditional Knots, topped with cinnamon and sugar. Available in DMV shops starting Monday, June 10, the Cinna-Knots will be sold for $5 each, with $1 from every order donated to SMYAL.

“We are excited to partner with SMYAL this month to support and uplift LGBTQ youth in the DMV area,” said Mike Burns, CEO of &pizza. “At &pizza, we believe in the power of unity and making a difference. This partnership not only allows us to give back but also aligns with our core values of inclusivity and support for all our fans.”

In addition to &pizza’s partnership with SMYAL, the brand is also making a splash at Washington, D.C.’s annual Pride Parade on Saturday, June 8. During the parade, &pizza will be giving out its new Vegan Blackout Cookies, free &pizza coins, &pride swag and more.

&pizza is pizza’s future. Mission-driven to create a more socially conscious, culture-carrying community, &pizza is not ‘Big Pizza,’ and proud to be so. More than just a better flavor, quality ingredients kind of pizza shop, &pizza leads with real actions and an unwavering commitment to being more; so, expect more.