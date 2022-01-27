Pizza Chain Uncle Maddio's Seeks Growth Years after Bankruptcy

Since being purchased from bankruptcy by S&S Group and replacing management with an experienced leadership team, they along with a committed core of fanatic franchisees have re-invigorated the brand.

President & CEO Jim Smith, with Vice President of Franchising Bob Cuffaro and Vice President of Business Development Carell Grass have brought decades of pizza experience and franchise success to Uncle Maddio’s.

“We purchased the brand because of the quality and unsurpassed flavors of the product,” says President Jim Smith. “We believe the superior taste of our unique Chef Created pizzas, along with our award-winning salads and other authentic offerings stand above our competition”

“The recent and on- going challenges provided us an opportunity to pivot our operations and re-position our brand for future development”. “Our recent store opening on the campus of Arizona State University is an example of where we see growth opportunities for our brand,” continued Smith.

“We believe the investments we have made in technology, digital & social media, our mobile app, and a consistent marketing message, along with our innovations in improving unit economics position us for short- and long-term success” says Carell Grass “Uncle Maddio’s Pizza was one of the first hand crafted, custom made artisanal pizza concepts in the fast casual arena. Their commitment to hand made dough, fresh ingredients, and a Served with Love guarantee to customer service has resulted in significant customer loyalty” he continued.

“Not only are we improving our existing franchisees success, but we are actively seeking to grow smartly in targeted franchised markets,” says Bob Cuffaro. “Our newest franchisee will be opening a location in Newnan GA and we are actively awarding franchise opportunities to new qualified candidates,” he continued