    &pizza, Daring Foods Collaborate on Plant-Based Pizzas

    Industry News | November 17, 2021
    Daring Foods and &pizza collaboration.
    &pizza
    All Daring Foods pizzas will be 15 percent off until December 1.

    Daring Foods, has joined forces with the popular personalized pizza chain, &Pizza to craft fun, collaborative menu items.

    Four unique Daring Pizzas will permanently be a part of &Pizzas’ menus across the East Coast. Each pizza will feature Daring Foods’ plant-based chicken and serve as a versatile, flavorful masterpiece including:

    • Dirty Birdless - vegetarian buffalo pizza
    • Hot in Here - spicy vegan pizza
    • Thee Sheriff - vegan BBQ chicken pizza
    • Midwestern Mom - vegetarian cheesy chicken broccoli pizza

    Additionally, all Daring pies will be 15% off from 11/17-12/1 and all &Pizza customers who order a Daring pie will receive a 15% off promo code for orders from 11/17 through 12/31.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

    read more