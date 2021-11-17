&pizza, Daring Foods Collaborate on Plant-Based Pizzas

Daring Foods, has joined forces with the popular personalized pizza chain, &Pizza to craft fun, collaborative menu items.

Four unique Daring Pizzas will permanently be a part of &Pizzas’ menus across the East Coast. Each pizza will feature Daring Foods’ plant-based chicken and serve as a versatile, flavorful masterpiece including:

Dirty Birdless - vegetarian buffalo pizza

Hot in Here - spicy vegan pizza

Thee Sheriff - vegan BBQ chicken pizza

Midwestern Mom - vegetarian cheesy chicken broccoli pizza

Additionally, all Daring pies will be 15% off from 11/17-12/1 and all &Pizza customers who order a Daring pie will receive a 15% off promo code for orders from 11/17 through 12/31.