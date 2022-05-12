Pizza Factory Adds Andrew Winston to Corporate Team

Pizza Factory, known for its hometown vibe with an innovative approach to operations, recently announced an exciting addition to its corporate team by welcoming Andrew Winston.

With an extensive skillset in restaurant management and operations, Winston will assist Pizza Factory with franchisee support. Joining the team with nearly 20 years of industry experience, Winston brings his passion for streamlined operations and restaurant staff support success to the brand.

“After having worked with multiple brands in the restaurant sector throughout my career, I have never come across a concept with an executive team as strong as Pizza Factory,” says Winston, who previously worked as an operating partner and area manager prior to entering the franchising space. “Mary Jane is an incredible leader to learn from and through my time with the brand so far, I’ve seen first-hand the support that is necessary for each individual location to succeed. I’m looking forward to assisting Pizza Factory owners, using the successful tactics I’ve learned over the years, and helping them reach their goals in the coming months.”

From multiple fast-casual prototypes to a new Express quick-service model, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more.

“Making sure our franchisees are given the tools to succeed as entrepreneurs in their communities is very important to our brand, and our franchise business coach position is fundamental to that,” says Pizza Factory CEO Mary Jane Riva. “Andrew’s extensive restaurant industry experience and intense passion for operations will be an asset to his role, and I know the impact he will make on the brand will be a strong one. We have a ton of development in the pipeline for 2022 and I’m confident Andrew will play a pivotal role in onboarding new franchisees and supporting existing ones.”

As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. The largest option typically features multiple dining sections, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings and big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant.